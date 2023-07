WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society introduced us to Bjorn on Thursday. He is a cuddly 2-month-old kitten who was in foster care.

KHS is also in need of people in the foster-to-adopt program. Those are dogs in need of foster care because they are sick with CIRD (canine infectious respiratory disease).

