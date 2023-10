WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kings, queens and friends of folklore joined together for the Wichita Renaissance Festival.

The fall tradition had jests and jousts, fire breathing and singing pirates.

A group from Oklahoma City came to do armored combat.

“It is extremely difficult. You’re wearing anywhere from 80 to 150 pounds of armor. Our helmets weigh anywhere from 20 to 50 pounds,” said Kyle Siki with ACW OKC Archangel.

The next renaissance fair will be held in April 2024.