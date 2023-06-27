WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Knights of Columbus St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Council 10483 is operating a fireworks stand for charity.

“We use this as our fundraiser. It funds our charitable giving throughout the year,” Fireworks Coordinator Brian Scharping said. “We’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in our first 16 years. What’s cool about it, we’re all volunteers, we give all the money away. It’s so fun to do.”

Scharping says they have donated to over 40 organizations over the years.

“We have a handful of core groups that we donate to, and then after that, it’s if a group comes to us,” said Scharping.

Scharping says they have just one location near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North 119th Street West.

“I couldn’t imagine running more than one. It takes about 2,000 man-hours to operate this tent. We have about 500 volunteers over the week, and it’s hot. It’s a holiday. It’s crazy to try and get volunteers out here, but like I said, we’re all volunteers, and we do it because it’s fun, and we help so many people with it,” Scharping said.

Scharping says they have previously seen 6,000 to 7,000 people during the week their tent is open. He is expecting more this year.

“This year, I am expecting to see an uptick of about 10 to 20 percent,” said Scharping.

To stay up to date with the Knights of Columbus’s fireworks stand, like “Fireworks for Charities” on Facebook.