KNOCKING IT OUT OF THE PARK: Wichita Wind Surge sells out of opening day tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you want to cheer on the Wichita Wind Surge you better get in line for your tickets. The team debuted single game ticket sales on Saturday.

Wichitans started lining up at the stadium at 5:45 a.m. to get their tickets for the games. The line stretched all the way down Sycamore and over to Douglas. Tickets for Opening Day were sold out within 45 minutes.

Owner, Lou Schweccheimer, says this is reassurance that Wichita is a sports city. “When you think about the city from a sports perspective and community perspective gathering around this team it’s gonna be the summer to remember,” said Schweccheimer.

Thousands made their way to the ball park to get an inside look at the stadium.

You can buy tickets for this season either at the team store across from the stadium by clicking here.

The Wind Surge will have their home opener in Riverfront Stadium, April 14 against the Memphis Red Birds.

