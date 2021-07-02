Kobach representing Texas sheriffs in immigration lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach is representing four Texas sheriffs and a law enforcement group in a federal lawsuit against President Joe Biden and his administration over a policy that discourages the deportation of some immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the lawsuit filed Thursday challenges a policy requiring federal officers to get a superior’s approval before attempting to deport anyone who hasn’t recently crossed the border or who isn’t deemed a criminal or national security threat.

Kobach also is seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general in 2022 after failed bids for governor in 2018 and the U.S. Senate in 2020.

