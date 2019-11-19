Koch Foundation donates $1 million to Carousel Gardens at Botanica

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Fred & Mary Koch Foundation and Koch Industries have made a $1 million donation to Botanica for the construction of the Koch Carousel Gardens.

The new gardens will surround the recently completed carousel pavilion.

Liz Koch, chairman and director of the Fred and Mary Koch Foundation, and Marty Miller, executive director of Botanica, announced the $1 million donation

“We are proud to support Botanica in creating an exceptional community gathering place where children and adults are able to experience the art and beauty of nature,” Koch said. “Botanica is a treasure to Wichita and The Koch Carousel Gardens only adds to that, creating a vibrant and inclusive place that will enrich our community for many years to come.”

Botanica is truly thrilled to be the beneficiary of this generous gift. Surrounded by the grand lawn, fireplace lounge, the edible garden, stone pizza oven, amazing water features, and so many other enchanting spaces, the Koch Carousel Gardens will be a place unlike anything experienced before,” said Miller.

The gift will enable Botanica to begin construction in 2020.

