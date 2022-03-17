WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Koch Industries is responding to recent criticism that it continues to do business in Russia while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

The Yale School of Management has put together a list of hundreds of companies that have withdrawn from Russia, suspended operations, or scaled back activities.

The list also includes a section of companies that are “digging in.” The Yale School of Management defines those companies as ones that are defying demands for exit or reduction of activities. It claims to update the list daily. As of Mar. 17, it has Koch Industries as one of the companies that is digging in.

Dave Robertson, Koch Industries president and COO, said Koch’s Guardian Industries operates two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia. Those two plants employ about 600 people. He said that outside of Guardian, Koch employs 15 individuals in Russia.

Robertson denounced the violence in Ukraine but said Koch will not abandon its Russian employees.

“While Guardian’s business in Russia is a very small part of Koch, we will not walk away from our employees there or hand over these manufacturing facilities to the Russian government so it can operate and benefit from them (which is what The Wall Street Journal has reported they would do),” Robertson said in a statement on Koch’s website. “Doing so would only put our employees there at greater risk and do more harm than good.”

The Yale School of Management lists 35 companies as digging in. Others include Cargill, Bacardi, International Paper, Halliburton, and Subway.

Here is Robertson’s complete statement posted on KochInd.com:

“The horrific and abhorrent aggression against Ukraine is an affront to humanity. It violates our company’s values and principles, which are grounded in the fundamental truth that the system most conducive to human wellbeing, progress, civility and peace is one based on respect for the dignity of the individual, the consistent rule of law and the right to freely exchange goods and services. Principles always matter, and they matter most when they are under pressure.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of all employees is our top priority, including our employees in Ukraine, Russia, and thousands more across Europe at various Koch companies. Since the conflict started, Koch has provided financial assistance to employees and their families from Ukraine and humanitarian aid to those affected in neighboring countries, and we will continue to do so.

“Koch company Guardian Industries operates two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia that employ about 600 people. We have no other physical assets in Russia, and outside of Guardian, employ 15 individuals in the country. While Guardian’s business in Russia is a very small part of Koch, we will not walk away from our employees there or hand over these manufacturing facilities to the Russian government so it can operate and benefit from them (which is what The Wall Street Journal has reported they would do). Doing so would only put our employees there at greater risk and do more harm than good.

“To be clear, Koch companies are complying with all applicable sanctions, laws and regulations governing our relationships and transactions within all countries where we operate. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and keep you updated as needed.”

Dave Robertson

President and COO, Koch Industries

Robertson also posted messages to the Koch website on Mar. 1 and Mar. 10. In those messages, he said that Koch is closely monitoring the events in Ukraine and is deeply concerned about their effects on Koch employees, especially those with loved ones in the region.

He mentioned the company’s Employee Assistance Program, which offers 24/7 professional resources.

“In addition, we will be providing immediate financial support through the Koch Employee Assistance Fund to employees directly affected in Ukraine,” he said.

Robertson also said that Koch companies are working with several organizations in Eastern Europe to coordinate assistance for humanitarian aid.

“Koch Industries has committed more than $350,000 to the Koch Employee Assistance Fund, which provides immediate financial aid to employees and contracted employees affected by the events in Ukraine,” he said.