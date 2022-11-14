WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Koe Wetzel will pass through Wichita on his “Road to Hell Paso” tour in 2023.

According to KoeWetzelMusic.com, Wetzel is “the ultimate country rockstar, bulldozing the boundaries between Nashville songcraft, rowdy Texas spirit and rainswept Seattle hard rock.”

Wetzel currently has five albums out, including hit songs “Drunk Driving” and “Good Die Young.”

His concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at INTRUST Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman.

Wetzel will perform with special guests The Steel Woods and Red Shahan.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, through Select-A-Seat.