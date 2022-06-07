WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Korean War Memorial was damaged as a result of a single-car crash on Monday night.

Wichita police confirmed that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an injury collision at Veterans Memorial Park in the 300 block of N. Veterans Pkwy.

A witness called 911 after reportedly hearing a loud crash and seeing a white Chevrolet Camaro had hit one of the memorials. Officers arrived and treated the driver of the vehicle with minor injuries.

Through an investigation, police learned the vehicle was heading north on Veterans Memorial Pkwy when it went off the road, hitting the memorial.

There is no confirmed information on the amount of damage that was caused by the crash. However, the video shows significant damage to the concrete columns. It is now blocked off.