KPTS gets new name for new year

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy PBS Kansas)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KPTS Channel 8, the public broadcasting channel in Wichita is changing its name to PBS Kansas Public Television. It is in conjunction with the station celebrating the start of its 51st year.

PBS Kansas is also adopting a new tagline, Seriously Good TV, to emphasize programming that entertains and contributes to a life of learning.

“Our new branding better reflects the station we are today as we continue to be the voice for our community,” Victor Hogstrom, president and CEO, said in a news release.

The station started broadcasting on Jan. 5, 1970, with just one channel. It is now on 24/7, has four stations, and livestreams programming on KPTS.org. Its broadcast area covers 42 counties.

Hogstrom says the Garvey Foundation was instrumental in getting the station started, funding a tower, a transmitter and an office building.

“The bold experiment that began more than 50 years ago has proven to be a resounding success,” he said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories