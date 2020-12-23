KPTS gets new name for new year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KPTS Channel 8, the public broadcasting channel in Wichita is changing its name to PBS Kansas Public Television. It is in conjunction with the station celebrating the start of its 51st year.

PBS Kansas is also adopting a new tagline, Seriously Good TV, to emphasize programming that entertains and contributes to a life of learning.

“Our new branding better reflects the station we are today as we continue to be the voice for our community,” Victor Hogstrom, president and CEO, said in a news release.

The station started broadcasting on Jan. 5, 1970, with just one channel. It is now on 24/7, has four stations, and livestreams programming on KPTS.org. Its broadcast area covers 42 counties.

Hogstrom says the Garvey Foundation was instrumental in getting the station started, funding a tower, a transmitter and an office building.

“The bold experiment that began more than 50 years ago has proven to be a resounding success,” he said.