WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A few weeks ago, Krispy Kreme announced the launch of doughnut-flavored soft-serve ice cream, but it was only limited to 10 test markets around the country. Now, it’s Wichita’s turn.
Making its official debut in Wichita, just in time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17, is the original glazed soft-serve ice cream. This frozen treat is made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s secret original glazed doughnut recipe available in shakes, cones, and cups.
Original Glazed Soft Serve offerings include:
- Shakes: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled®, Cookies & KREME™, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME™
- Cups and waffle cones: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced
- Toppings and Inclusions, including Original Glazed doughnut pieces
In addition, guests can head on to the Wichita location at 7777 E Central Ave. on National Ice Cream Day, purchase any original glazed soft service offering, and enjoy a second ice cream offering of equal or lesser value for free.
