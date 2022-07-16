Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is available in shakes, cones and cups (Courtesy: Krispy Kreme)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A few weeks ago, Krispy Kreme announced the launch of doughnut-flavored soft-serve ice cream, but it was only limited to 10 test markets around the country. Now, it’s Wichita’s turn.

Making its official debut in Wichita, just in time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17, is the original glazed soft-serve ice cream. This frozen treat is made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s secret original glazed doughnut recipe available in shakes, cones, and cups.

Original Glazed Soft Serve offerings include:

Shakes: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled ® , Cookies & KREME™, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME™

Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled , Cookies & KREME™, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME™ Cups and waffle cones: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced

Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced Toppings and Inclusions, including Original Glazed doughnut pieces

Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Iced Cone is a creamy soft serve made with Original Glazed® doughnut flavors in a handmade waffle cone made with doughnut batter, drizzled with chocolatey shell topping and sprinkled with Original Glazed ® doughnut crumbles (Courtesy: Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is available in shakes, cones and cups, with the Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Cone (left), Birthday Batter Shake (center) and Original Glazed® Cone (right) pictured here (Courtesy: Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme’s innovative rich and creamy lineup includes seven shakes, hand spun and flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan favorite doughnuts, including the Cookies & Kreme ™Shake (left) and Birthday Batter Shake (right) (Courtesy: Krispy Kreme)

In addition, guests can head on to the Wichita location at 7777 E Central Ave. on National Ice Cream Day, purchase any original glazed soft service offering, and enjoy a second ice cream offering of equal or lesser value for free.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new ice cream and shakes, click here.