WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kristin Chenoweth is coming to Wichita on Friday, Oct. 7, to host a one-on-one masterclass with 10 students pursuing a degree in music theatre at Friends University.

Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer. For more information about her award-winning career, visit her website.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Nathanael May, Friends University’s Fine Arts division chair. “Our students are so excited to work directly with Ms. Chenoweth, whose Midwest roots and brilliant career will inspire them for years to come.”

Friends University has a limited number of seats available to high school music theatre students who wish to observe the class.

Those students will also be invited to participate in a separate program produced by Friends University called “Next Step, Broadway!” The free event will provide vocalists and dancers feedback from a panel of university and local experts.

High school students interested are asked to reach out the the Friends University Fine Arts department by emailing finearts@friends.edu for registration information.