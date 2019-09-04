Kroger, Dillons parent, asking customers not to open carry

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KSNW) – Another major retailer is asking customers not to openly carry guns in its stores in light of recent mass shootings.

Following in Walmart’s footsteps, Kroger which owns Dillons stores in Kansas, announced the decision Tuesday evening.

The grocery giant says licensed law enforcement officers will still be allowed to carry.

The company also says it will call on lawmakers to pass gun reform laws, like requiring stronger background checks.

There have been more than 20 shootings in Kroger locations since 2007. In October of 2018, Jones and Maurice Stallard were killed in a Louisville, Ky. store. Gregory Bush has been charged with federal hate crimes in their deaths.

Last March, the company stopped selling guns at its 45 Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest.

