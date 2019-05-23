KSHSAA championships to adjust with weather

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – With 35 events planned for this week, the Kansas State High School Activities Association will be updating changes to schedules due to weather on their Twitter page.

A statement from KSHSAA says: As our spring championship week progresses, the KSHSAA staff is working with event hosts across the state to conduct 35 championship events as weather conditions permit at each location. Participant safety remains the primary consideration, and contests will be conducted accordingly when facilities are prepared and ready for competition. Updates on schedule changes in particular events and locations will be communicated via social media (twitter @KSHSAA) and are available on the KSHSAA web site under the specific sport state site pages.

Athletes and coaches from around Kansas are gearing up to roll with the changes.

6A, 5A, 4A, 2-1A Baseball and Softball sites will go to a rolling schedule for the duration of the tournament. The next scheduled game will begin approx. 25 minutes after previous.

Tomorrow, 4A State Softball at Salina will move the first two quarterfinals to 3:00 pm followed by the next two quarters then plan to complete two semifinals on Thursday as well.

Check KSHSAA’s Twitter for the latest changes.