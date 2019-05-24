KSHSAA delaying, moving, or postponing many events in face of storms, severe weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Many Kansas track and field events have been canceled or postponed due to severe weather.

4-1A Girls Soccer State Tournament in Topeka is in a weather delay. Admission gates will open when the first game start time is determined. — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) May 24, 2019

Some delay has been due to lighting posing a threat to students, coaches and patrons on the field. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: KSHSAA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: KSHSAA

The Kansas State High School Activities Association's Twitter account has been steadily updating to notify athletes and would be spectators about the event times changing or delay.

Time lapse of Cessna Stadium being evacuated for a lightning delay at the KSHSAA Track & Field Championships. pic.twitter.com/QNVUFGCAiY — Sean Boston (@SeanBoston_PxP) May 24, 2019

For more information follow the KSHSAA Twitter to up-to-the-minute details.

3A softball and baseball are postponed until Saturday at 10:00. — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) May 24, 2019

Warm ups for tonight's 3200 meter run will begin at 5:30pm, pending weather! We will start at 6:30, weather permitting! — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) May 24, 2019

Schools can pick up supplies at stadium when lightning is no longer a threat to students, coaches and patrons! — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) May 24, 2019

The 3200 meter run for 4A, 5A, and 6A will begin at 6:30pm tonight! Should we have to postpone these events, we will begin at 7:30am with these 3200's. — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) May 24, 2019