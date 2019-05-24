Local

KSHSAA delaying, moving, or postponing many events in face of storms, severe weather

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:59 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 05:46 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -  Many Kansas track and field events have been canceled or postponed due to severe weather. 

Some delay has been due to lighting posing a threat to students, coaches and patrons on the field. 

The Kansas State High School Activities Association's Twitter account has been steadily updating to notify athletes and would be spectators about the event times changing or delay. 

For more information follow the KSHSAA Twitter to up-to-the-minute details. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center