KSN adding more news on Saturday and Sunday with ‘Kansas Today Weekend’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN will be adding more local news on weekends.
“Kansas Today Weekend” will run 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. NBC’s “Today Show” will follow.
The new show will be anchored by KSN’s Craig Andres and Meteorologist Taylor Cox.
The show will feature information from Kansas lawmakers and city leaders. It will also focus on positive stories and digital extras the KSN.com team has produced.
