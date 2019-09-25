KSN Investigates: Child Care Dilemma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Options are shrinking but costs are rising. Some call child care a crisis across the United States, and Kansas is not immune to it.

Renee Munger is a stay-at – home mom from Newton. She spends her days with her two-year-old daughter Michelle, who they call “Shelly.”

“One, two, three, four,” Munger said as she counts along with her daughter who is sounding out the words.

“Popcorn, you like popcorn,” as she shows her daughter one of her talking toys.

For Renee, these moments are priceless.

“The kids are only little for so long,” said Munger. “You blink and they’re gone.”

She left the workforce right around the time Michelle was born because, for her family, child care was simply too expensive.

“I’d be working to pay the babysitter, which is pointless,” said Munger. “We get by. My husband works six days a week, open to close. Sometimes he’s late, sometimes he works past close just to make sure we can cover the bills.”

Having a family caregiver isn’t an option for many parents, and the investment into a child’s early care is a costly one. Kansas is one of 34 states where it is more expensive to pay for infant care than it is to pay for tuition at an in-state, public college or university. It’s one of many reasons why some are sounding the alarm.

Here’s how it breaks down. Health and Human Services (HHS) considers child care affordable, if it costs no more than 7% of a family’s income. In Kansas, the annual infant care costs, on average, $11,222. The median family income is $61,914. So that means those families are spending more than 18% of their income on child care. That total is more than the average in-state college tuition at $8,737, and more than the average yearly rent of $9,846. If you have two children in child care (infant, 4 year old) you’re looking to spend, on average, $20,020.

And there are fewer options in Kansas. KSN filed an open records to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The records show that in 2010 there were 7,803 licensed child care centers. Today, that number is down to 4,892, a 37% drop in less than a decade.

“Every single family finds that it is their problem and nobody cares about helping them solve it — I raise my kids, you raise your kids,” said Teresa Rupp, the executive director of Child Start, a nonprofit organization that looks at unmet needs for child care in the community.

Rupp says, in the past four decades she has seen child care centers close while the costs keep going up, even tripling, since 1990. That increase is more than the overall rate of inflation.

“The lucky ones are the ones who have family in town and who can count on grandma or an aunt or someone who will not charge the full cost,” added Rupp.

VIDEO EXTRA: CNBC – Why daycare is so expensive in America

We sat down with Congressman Roger Marshall, R-District 1, who gave us insight into what he thinks could help families with child care problems.

“A solution that President Trump is looking at is a billion dollars in funding to help people start new child care centers and to train some new teachers, so we’re excited about that opportunity,” said Marshall.

Marshall feels lawmakers in Washington D.C. started trying to ease the burden of child care costs on families when it doubled the child tax credit in 2017 with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. But when it comes to possibly adding one billion in tax credits to help open new child care centers, what’s unknown is how the government will pay for it.

“So what I see is some type of co-ops coming together and communities to solve this problem,” said Marshall.

It will be another two years before Michelle starts pre-school, and her mom is still waiting for someone to help solve her child care dilemma.

RELATED LINKS: