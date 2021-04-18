KSN Investigates follow-up: Manhattan teacher gets his money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After weeks of KSN looking into his case and asking questions, Tyson Vrbas, a Manhattan Catholic School teacher, now has his money from the IRS.

The IRS seemed to think Vrbas was dead and would not give him his refund.

“Finally opened it up, and got my tax return this week, so that was a nice relief that I finally had gotten,” he said.

It was a check for $5,000. That’s how much money the IRS owed him for his 2019 income tax refund. Last month, KSN first told you about the 42-year-old teacher and his tax refund problem.

Vrbas received a letter from the IRS in November 2020. It tells him what not to do, like, “don’t send a copy of your return unless we ask you to do so.” But there’s a line that says “name of deceased taxpayer” and “date of death.” The IRS instructed him to write “not deceased” on that line. But after months of back and forth, he still did not have his money.

“They run you in circles, and then it’s very frustrating,” said Vrbas.

His aunt is a local KSN viewer who saw our story on another man waiting for his income tax refunds. The IRS also labeled him as deceased.

“Just luck, she happened to stay up for the 10 o’clock news. Normally, she’s asleep in the recliner, but she was able to see you guys, so it was great. It worked out,” Vrbas said.

Nearly one year after his saga began and weeks after our KSN Investigation, Vrbas now has his money.

“So yeah, it was awesome to get a hold of you,” he said.