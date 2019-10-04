KSN Investigates: Kansas uncorked, 6 months later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas full strength beer laws have been in effect since April 1, 2019.

Critics of the new law said it had the potential to squeeze out “mom and pop” stores. KSN’s investigation revealed that since the new law took effect, more than two dozen liquor stores have closed.

“It’s been a challenge to say the least,” said Matt Jabara, the owner of JT’s Liquor. “There’s not enough people to keep liquor store doors open. There just aren’t.”

Matt Jabara, owner of JT’s Liquor (KSN Photo)

Matt opened a brand new store, three doors down from his old storefront. It’s about twice the size as he says he needs more space to sell, not only more alcohol, but the extra items like mixers, cigarettes and candy. He said his customer service is the deciding factor for keeping his regular customers in the bag.

His store is right across the street from a Dillons which, under new Kansas law, can now sell full-strength beer. Matt told KSN that doubling his store size is a gamble, but he needed to stay competitive. KSN asked Matt if the alcohol business is better off now than it was two years ago.

“Absolutely not,” said Jabara. “In essence, it’s one step to deregulating alcohol.”

KSN’s open records request to the Kansas Department of Revenue found there are 29 fewer retail liquor licenses in Kansas now.

In 2018, there were 755 and that’s the same number our state had on April 1, 2019. But as of Sept. 18, 2019, it’s down to 726. KDOR said it’s either because the owner “sold the business,” or “it may be that they closed the store entirely.”

“Is it the death of liquor stores? Certainly not. Some of them are going to have adverse consequences,” said Jeff Brault, the owner of R&J Discount Liquor.

KSN also asked Brault if the alcohol business is better off now than it was two years ago.

“I think we’re about the same,” said Brault.

Jeff also happens to be directly across from a Dillons. Both owners told us selling the extra items doesn’t make a huge difference for the loss in beer profits.

Jeff Brault, owner of R&J Discount Liquor (KSN Photo)

“The more rare whiskeys of the world, some of these bottles are only one of 100 or 200 in the entire world,” said Brault as he showed his high-end liquor selection at his store.

It’s this section, along with its wine and craft beer, where both owners feel they have the advantage over big box stores. They said they’re both thriving in this new competitive environment, but they both say other stores won’t be lucky like them.

“There’s already big talks for wine. We know spirits isn’t going to be too far behind, as far as talks at least,” said Jabara.

Tom Palace, executive director of the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas told KSN over the phone, while he personally will not push for spirits and more wine for his stores, he said it’s possible someone in the wine or spirits lobby will try to push for it in big box stores before a 10-year moratorium on further expansion expires.

That moratorium was part of the deal made between that lobby and Kansas lawmakers. But as more time goes by with the new alcohol laws, some liquor store owners fear more “mom and pop” stores will close.

