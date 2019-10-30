KSN Investigates: Tracking Money in the race for Wichita Mayor, Part 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Election Day nears, the candidates for Wichita mayor are facing some tough questions, especially now that they can get money from more than the usual donors.

In a KSN Investigates report Monday, we showed that city candidates can now accept donations from businesses, political action committees, and unions.

Some say that amount of new money in the race has the potential to influence an election.

We asked Mayor Jeff Longwell, “Critics would say PACS, LLCs donating to a campaign influence policy, in other words, they get those government contracts. Do you see that happening?”

“I don’t see that happening because typically we use low bid, so we don’t like, the state hands out no bid contracts, we don’t have no bid contracts here,” said Longwell.

We asked challenger Brandon Whipple, “Do you see that happening and influencing city government today?”

“I do. I think a lot of what was exposed in the Wichita Eagle shows that if you have the ear of a politician you’re wining and dining, it’s fairly easy to have that politician move the goal post,” said Whipple, referring to a newspaper article that alleges Longwell steered a city contract to his friends in the development of a new water treatment plant.

We asked Longwell, “What haven’t you said about this (the allegations) that you want people to know?”

“I met people from that office (Sedgwick County District Attorney). They just simply said, ‘Here’s what we are looking at: should you have reported the cost of the charity golf event? We believe no,'” said Longwell.

District Attorney Marc Bennett later decided not to file a misdemeanor crime against Longwell, but is asking him to file a correction to the Substantial Interest form.

We asked Whipple, who is a state representative for Wichita, “Have you ever used your political office for personal gain?”

“No, not at all,” said Whipple. “We had two primary envelopes that came into my primary campaign. We could’ve found a way to put that into our coffers. Instead, I called the ethics commission. So what they did was, they said, ‘Put it on your report, and you can make a donation of that same amount to a nonprofit.'”

We asked Longwell the same question.

“No, never,” said Longwell.

We followed up with, “Have you ever forced anyone to donate to your political campaign?”

“Never and wouldn’t do that,” said Longwell.

We asked Whipple if he’s ever promised his friends something if they donated to his campaign.

“Definitely not and as legislator, I don’t even know what that would look like,” said Whipple.

We then asked the candidates, if elected, would they try to change the rules so PACs, businesses, LLCS and labor unions would not be allowed to donate to a candidate for city office.

“That’s a good conversation for the council to have,” said Whipple. “I would be interested to see how other members feel about it.”

“Does that money still belong in state politics?” said Longwell.

We asked him to clarify his answer. We asked, “So you’re saying we should do away with it?”

“I’m totally good at doing away with it.” said Longwell. “If the state wants to change it, if the county commission wants to change it, I’m totally good. But the state has said PACS are OK. Since the county has said PACS are OK, we just simply align with them.”

RELATED LINKS:

LATEST STORIES: