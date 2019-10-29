KSN Investigates: Tracking the money in the race for Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita voters are deciding who should have the job of mayor for the next four years, as the campaigns for the two candidates on the ballot are taking in, and then spending, thousands of dollars.

Support coming from new sources

When a Kansas law changed city elections from spring to fall, it also changed the rules on who can donate to a campaign.

City candidates can now accept money from political action committees (PAC), businesses, limited liability companies (LLC) and unions.

Before January 2016, only individuals were allowed to donate up to $500 to a candidate per election cycle. Wichita City Council approved the rule change in late 2015 to allow donations in line with the amounts candidates running for county or state office can receive.

Here’s how the donations can stack up: Let’s say “Joe” from Wichita wanted to donate to a candidate. He would only be allowed to give $500 per election cycle. However, if “Joe” owned a business, an LLC, or even 10, 20 or 50 of them, he’s also allowed to give $500 per business, and it is all legal.

The incumbent

We asked Mayor Jeff Longwell why the City of Wichita went along with the law change.

“The state decided to change our election cycle,” said Longwell.

We followed up with the question, “Why does this kind of money belong in city politics?”

“When does it belong in any politics?” said Longwell. “Again, if the state wants to change it, I don’t have any heartburn.”

We once again followed up and asked about why these organizations can now donate to a campaign, saying the city could have said no to those rules.

“The city can’t say no when the state says we’re changing your election cycle,” said Longwell. “We just simply made the decision to fall in line with the state and the county.”

The Kansas Ethics Commission sent this message to KSN.

Municipalities may choose to pass more restrictive campaign finance ordinances. The Kansas Campaign Finance Act permits PAC and corporate contributions to candidates, subject to contribution limits.” Mark Skoglund, Executive Director, Kansas Ethics Commission

The challenger

We asked challenger Brandon Whipple, “Would you argue that this change has been positive?”

“No, I would not argue this change has been positive,” said Whipple.

We followed up with the question, “Should LLCs, businesses and PACs be able to donate to citywide elections?”

“I like the old rules, I mean, the old rules where only individuals could,” said Whipple.

Breaking down the numbers

New finance reports just released Monday show Mayor Jeff Longwell’s campaign has taken in $73,925 since the end of July. $23,750 of that is from businesses, PACs and unions.

Challenger Brandon Whipple’s campaign disclosed taking in $61,433 in contributions since the end of July. $14,000 of that was in the form of loans. $5,700 was from businesses, PACs and unions.

Longwell first ran for mayor in 2015, under the old rules, he disclosed $128,014 for both the primary and general election cycles. During the 2019 mayoral primary, Longwell disclosed $90,401. $28,000 of that total came from businesses, PACs and LLCs.

Jeff Longwell Contributions PACs, LLCs, Businesses, Unions 2015 Mayoral Race (Primary and General Election) $128,014 Not allowed 2019 Mayoral Race (Primary Election) $90,401 $28,000 2019 Mayoral Race (General Election July 26-Oct. 24) $73,925 $23,750

Whipple disclosed $25,087 during the 2019 mayoral primary. $950 of that total came from LLCs. However, during his time running as a state representative and while in office from 2009-2018, Whipple disclosed a total of $147,714. $97,209 of that total came from PACS, LLCs, labor unions and businesses.

Brandon Whipple Contributions PACS, LLCs, Businesses, Unions 2009-2018 State Campaigns $147,714 $97,209 2019 Mayoral Race (Primary Election) $25,087 $950 2019 Mayoral Race (General Election July 26-Oct. 24) $61,433 $5,700

When KSN interviewed Longwell and Whipple on camera, the latest campaign finance reports available were from the primary election.

To view the reports and who has donated to the campaigns, you can go to the Sedgwick County Public Access page. Enter the election year, the office you’re interested in, and the name of the candidate, then hit search to get the report.

There is a similar website to search for candidates for state office. E-Campaign Finance is provided by the Kansas Secretary of State in cooperation with the Governmental Ethics Commission.

The real danger

“Donations themselves are not objectionable,” said Jeff Jarman, Wichita State University professor and KSN political analyst.

But Jarman said money does make a difference in politics when it comes to getting a candidate’s message across. He says it doesn’t necessarily mean it influences the candidate, but the money has the potential to influence an election.

“It’s the dramatic increase, the staggering amounts of money and whether people can put in more than their fair share that end up tipping the balance and making the playing field uneven and inequitable,” said Jarman. “That’s the real danger that we want to avoid.”

