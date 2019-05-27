KSN joins local pilot to see swollen El Dorado Lake from the skies

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Rushing waters, flooding an issue all across the sunflower state including a swollen El Dorado Lake.

A pilot in El Dorado took city officials on a tour of flooding from the sky.

With about five inches of rain in the last week, and heavy rain prior to that, the lake is at an all time high.

From a 1,000 feet in the air you can see the whole picture of the lake and where the water has spread beyond the shoreline.

With the help of pilot Caleb Marsh, KSN flew right above the high waters, where you could spot a flooded marina and campsites.

“It wasn’t that long ago that it was just all green, stuff growing in this area, and now, it’s covered,” said Caleb Marsh, Marsh Flying Services.

Some trees were barely visible, and water was close to the Kansas turnpike.

“The bridge right there, with the turnpike, that’s not much clearance,” said Marsh.

“From a water levels stand point, it’s a historic event,” said Kurt Bookout, El Dorado Director of Public Utilities.

The city’s director of public utilities says most campsites are under water, but the good news is, there’s still four feet of storage space in the lake.

“There are a lot of roads around the lake that are closed, but fortunately the Corps of Engineers owns most of the ground around the lake and so there aren’t any homes, that are being flooded around the lake right now,” said Bookout.

And the hope is that it stays that way, and there’s dry days ahead.

“It took a lot of rain to get to this point, so I know it has been engineered that lake to withstand a lot, and hopefully as the rains slow down, the water levels will go down as well,” said Marsh.

If the lake were to come up another four five feet, Bookout says it could cause some problems.