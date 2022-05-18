WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Monday that KSN News 3 was awarded two prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

For the fourth time, KSN was honored in the Digital category for its work on KSN.com. The site is judged for overall quality and presentation of news important to Kansans, including coverage of Senator Bob Dole, coronavirus in Kansas, drug addiction, mental health and homelessness and breaking news. KSN also won the Digital category last year.

KSN also won in the Newscast category for coverage of a Kansas dust storm on Dec. 15, 2021.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Regional winners are now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.

