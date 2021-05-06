KSN News 3 honored with three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Thursday that KSN News 3 was awarded three prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

“KSN is proud to have outstanding journalists who work every day to tell the stories that are important to Kansans,” said KSN Steve South, Vice President and General Manager. “We are honored that RTDNA has recognized the hard work of our journalists who work to live our brand by being ‘Here for You’ for the viewers we serve.”

For the third time, KSN won in the Digital category for its work on KSN.com. Digital Director, Kevin White, thanked the team for their hard work and dedication over the past year.

“When you consider the struggles Kansans have faced over the past year, I am very proud of the work our Digital team and News reporters have put in to keep our community and neighbors informed. I see the work they do every day, and I am grateful to see them recognized for that,” said White.

KSN also won in the Hard News category with the inspiring story of Julie Dombo, a Derby woman who has beaten the odds not once, not twice, but three times.

In the Investigative Reporting category, KSN won the award for our investigation of dangerous Kansas guardrails that are still being used throughout the midwest.

“Our team takes pride in telling the stories of those who live in our community,” said Rachel Schrag Sommerfeld, News Director. “Our journalists care about the communities we live and work in and are dedicated to making sure that our neighbors are well informed about the issues that impact their daily lives. We are humbled by this honor and recognition.”

The Murrow Awards embody the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow and recognize work that upholds the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

“Local journalists across the country guided Americans through a pandemic, ongoing racial reckoning and a fraught election cycle, despite facing unprecedented operational challenges and an astonishing number of physical attacks during 2020,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. “The persistence of the regional Murrow Award winners we recognize today is a testament to these journalists’ commitment to their First Amendment duty.”

Regional winners are now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.

