KSN News 3 receives Edward R. Murrow Award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News 3 was honored to accept an Edward R. Murrow award from The Radio Television Digital News Association Wednesday night in New York City.

KSN News Anchor Emily Younger

KSNW-TV was honored for excellence in Hard News/Small Market Division for telling the story of Julie Dombo, a retired teacher and race walker, who was shot during the robbery of a cell phone store in Derby.

The story was produced by KSNW-TV Anchor Emily Younger and Photojournalist Kevin Stebral.

Dombo had gone to the cell phone store to ask questions about the photos in her phone; within minutes, a man was robbing the store, shooting her twice in the process. The complications from her injuries caused her to lose both her hands and legs.

She learned to use her prosthetic legs and was gifted bionic arms that helped her to live a more normal life.

Two years after the shooting, Ms. Dombo was diagnosed with breast cancer, received treatment, and is now cancer-free. She now has become an advocate for amputees and has worked to help major insurance providers provide amputees with quality prosthetics.

KSNW-TV had previously won two regional awards in addition to the award that was given tonight.