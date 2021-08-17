KSN News honored with national Edward R. Murrow award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Radio Television Digital News Association on Tuesday announced the national winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards.

KSNW-TV was honored for excellence in Hard News/Small Market Division for telling the story of Julie Dombo, a retired teacher and race walker, who was shot during the robbery of a cell phone store in Derby. Dombo had gone to the cell phone store to ask questions about the photos in her phone; within minutes, a man was robbing the store, shooting her twice in the process. The complications from her injuries caused her to lose both her hands and legs. She learned to use her prosthetic legs and was gifted bionic arms that helped her to live a more normal life. Two years after the shooting, Ms. Dombo was diagnosed with breast cancer, received treatment, and is now cancer-free. She now has become an advocate for amputees and has worked to help major insurance providers provide amputees with quality prosthetics.

The story was produced by KSNW-TV anchor Emily Younger and photojournalist Kevin Stebral.

WATCH THE STORY BELOW:

Along with KSNW-TV, KDVR-TV in Denver was honored Continuing Coverage for an ongoing investigation into the use of the drug ketamine by Colorado paramedics to sedate agitated individuals.

In addition to the national honor, KSNW-TV earned 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards earlier this year.

The RTDNA has recognized outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

