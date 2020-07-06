KSN News statement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For a few hours on Monday, a story appeared on KSN’s website that did not meet our journalistic standards. It was a very brief story with limited information about trash being picked up at Riverside Park after the holiday weekend. The night before, a community event had been held in a different area of the park. Our story did not provide context about the cleanup or the location where it took place, and led many to believe that the trash left behind was connected to the community event. They were not connected. We understand that the implication that there was a connection damaged the reputation of the event and the hard work of those who organized it and those who attended. We apologize. It has provided us an opportunity to reiterate our journalistic standards with our news team. We continue to look forward to serving our community and we will work diligently to tell the stories impacting Kansans, including the stories of those who are working to uplift our community.

If you’d like to share a concern or share a potential news story, please email Rachel.Sommerfeld@ksn.com.

