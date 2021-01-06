KSN Political Analyst breaks down what’s next after day of unrest on Capitol Hill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, pro-Trump supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol ahead of Congress certifying the 2020 United States presidential electionresults.

“This doesn’t happen in a country with a democratic history like ours, it should not happen,” said Jeff Jarman, KSN’s Political Analyst.

The siege on the U.S. Capitol was the first breach by a large mob since 1814.

Jarman believes it was inspired after weeks of President Trump saying the election was rigged,

“That’s just factually inaccurate, but it’s the basis by which the people used to storm the Capitol.”

“They’re objecting to an election result that has been thoroughly vetted by the courts, where the Trump campaign lost more than 60 lawsuits,” he said.

With a nation politically divided, Jarman said legislatures from both parties need to condemn what happened at the Capitol.

“It is not enough to merely say that violence is unacceptable. It’s important that it start with people acknowledging facts and not repeating baseless and misleading statements merely for political purpose,” he said.

Some members of Congress even discussing another impeachment trial.

“The reason why Congress might even consider impeaching him with two weeks remaining is because of the outrageousness of his conduct, inciting violence, where his supporters stormed the Capitol because of a lie, he has repeated over and over again,” Jarman said.

LATEST STORIES: