WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – President Joe Biden laid out his vision for the country in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The president vowed to confront economic issues like inflation while combating threats abroad.

For a perspective of the speech, KSN News political analyst Jeff Jarman, director and professor of the Elliott School of communications at Wichita State University, helped break it down.

Jarman said the State of the Union address is an important moment for all presidents.

“The state of the union is an important opportunity for the president to hit the pause button and reset and reframe what he sees as important for the country, especially moving forward,” said Jarman. “He did a nice job of drawing attention to what’s key, what’s important right now and setting the stage for what his initiatives are over the next 12 months.”

President Biden mentioned trimming the US deficit by $1 trillion by the end of the year. Jarman said this is a challenging task.

“I think that will prove to be among the most challenging of the promises he made last night,” he said. “There are lots of things that will be focused on Ukraine and support for the Ukrainians right now and getting the country economically moving forward.”

Jarman said there’s a lot to balance.

“He had a lot of initiatives last night that could have bipartisan support. Those things are likely to cost more money, not less money,” he said. “I think the balancing act for the president is to figure out what initiatives are most important, what can he pass and might have to give in on some of that deficit reduction talk.”

President Biden stated in his speech that the nation is stronger today than we were a year ago. Jarman said in some aspects that can be true.

“I think the important thing about this is there are some really positive signs right. COVID is on the decline, and the economy, while we have inflation, is it at a moment where things are going to get better or going to get worse?” he said.

Jarman said it’s up to the next few months to determine if the president’s high hopes will move forward.

“What the president and Congress do to drive that forward will be a real difference-maker, because the question is not really whether we’re better off today than a year ago, but in the fall, coming up to the elections, are we better off then, and coming up for the president’s reelection campaign, that’s the moment in time that’ll be key for the president, not as much today,” he said.