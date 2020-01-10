KSN says goodbye to Stephanie Bergmann after 30 years

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – After 30 years at KSN, Stephanie Bergmann is saying goodbye to the newsroom.

Stephanie joined the KSN team in 1990 after she got her start at our sister station KSNT in Topeka. She served many roles over the years including covering the crime and health beats.

She’s covered major national news stories including traveling to Oklahoma City in 1995 to cover the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. She also traveled to New York City after the terror attacks on 9/11.

Stephanie reported in many kinds of breaking news, including severe weather and criminal cases. She’s also anchored every newscast, including mornings, weekends and evenings.

Many of the stories Stephanie has shared over the years have been about the personal triumph and accomplishments of Kansans. She documented the remarkable recovery of Wichita Police Officer Brian Arterburn after he was badly injured in the line of duty. She has been a main contributor to the Main Street Kansas series, telling the unique and interesting stories of communities, people and businesses across our state.

Her love of travel could be seen in her reporting during the KSN Summer Road Trip, visiting more than 30 communities across Kansas, and in her series on Kansas Staycations, highlighting the great places to explore in our state.

A recipient of multiple awards from the Associated Press and Kansas Association of Broadcasters, Stephanie has shared her experience as a mentor and guide for many in the newsroom.

In recent years, she’s spent a lot of time working with new reporters on script reviews and on-camera development.

Behind the scenes, she has also helped to plan social events for station employees and coordinated fundraising efforts for KSN family members going through personal challenges.

The KSN family joins together in wishing Stephanie all the best in her next endeavors as she enters a new stage of life after television.

