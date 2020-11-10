KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Wet roads and fall leaves don’t mix

The strong winds that we’ve experienced lately have blown even more leaves off of the trees and into our yards and roads. With parts of the area recently receiving rain and snow, let this serve as a reminder to how dangerous driving can be when leaves are wet and on the roads.

It’s actually similar to driving on ice. The leaves are slippery when wet so when tires go over them you can lose traction. Especially when making turns. Any skidding that happens can make you lose control of your vehicle. Wet leaves also cover road markings like crosswalks and lanes. It’s difficult to see bumps and pot holes too. So the issue of wet leaves on roads goes beyond slick travel.

What you want to do to avoid driving difficulties and keeping your fellow drivers safe is first slowing down on wet roads that are covered with leaves. Keep a greater distance between you and the car in front of you. Don’t drive through leaf piles because like flood waters, you don’t know what’s in/underneath them. And try to keep your windshield clear so that leaves won’t get stuck in the wipers.