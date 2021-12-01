KSN Telethon raises nearly $19k for Operation Holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The telethon for HumanKind Ministries Operation Holiday hosted by KSN raised nearly $19,000 this week.

For over 60 years, HumanKind Ministries has brought the community together to run Operation Holiday, one of our regions’ largest holiday assistance programs. It helps get them through the year’s coldest and most expensive months while showing them that their community cares. They helped serve more than 14,000 low-income residents in 2020.

Stuff the Truck

On Thursday, Dec. 2, HumanKind Ministries hosts their Operation Holiday Stuff the Truck event asking for specific donations. HumanKind says their greatest needs this year are:

New or like-new children’s coats

New or like-new winter accessories

New or like-new blankets

Newly made handmade blankets

Peanut butter

Canned fruits

Cereal

This year’s event will happen at Clifton Square from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Suggested donations of new or like-new children’s coats or monetary donations will get you access to photos with Santa, crafts with Anna and Elsa from “Frozen,” hot cocoa, and more.

Ziggy’s Pizza, Dempsey’s Burger Pub, and Papa’s General Store Wichita will also be participating in the event by donating a portion of the proceeds to HumanKind. In addition, donors will also receive special discounts at select retailers, including The No-Bake Cafe and The Teahouse.

Dillons Day of Giving

The Dillons Day of Giving event is also coming up. On Saturday, Dec. 4, Dillons stores all over Wichita will be accepting monetary donations, new and like-new children’s coats and winter accessories, blankets, and nonperishable food. Our US Marine Corps partners will also be there collecting new children’s toys!

Participating Dillons stores:

Assistance

If you would like to apply for assistance, the application deadline has been extended through Friday, Dec. 3.

More ways to give

Dozens of businesses have set up collection boxes throughout the city. Find the locations at OperationHoliday.org on the right-hand side of the page.

Donations can be brought to the Operation Holiday warehouse, located in the former Sears Auto Center at Towne East Mall, until distribution, Dec. 15-18. The warehouse is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until distribution and on Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to donate money, you can do it online by clicking here.

To sign up to volunteer or learn more about ways to get involved in Operation Holiday, click here.