KSN transitioning to reliable, high-power transmitter, antenna

Viewers who watch KSN with an antenna may notice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is in the process of making improvements to our transmitter, to provide better coverage for our viewers.

Our engineers are currently switching out our transmitter to upgrade to a state-of-the-art, high-power transmitter and antenna to provide a strong and consistent signal for our viewers who watch KSN with an antenna. During this transition, we are operating on a lower-power transmitter.

KSN is working to make those upgrades to improve our signal and service to you and are working as quickly as possible on these upgrades.

If you watch KSN with cable or satellite, these upgrades do not impact your viewing experience.

You can always find our latest news, weather and sports on KSN.com and we stream all of our newscasts at the following link: https://www.ksn.com/live-video/

You can also download our app, where you can watch live streaming of newscasts and other news coverage: https://www.ksn.com/mobile/

You can also find most NBC shows online. Usually you can typically watch these shows the day after they air. Here’s a link: https://www.nbc.com/shows/nbc/popular

“We want to thank our viewers for their patience during this transition,” said Steve South, Vice President and General Manager of KSN. “Please know we’re working hard to provide the best signal possible for you.”