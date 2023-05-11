WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Social Media Manager and Marketing Strategist Carlene Dick brought in 2-year-old Trixie, a mixed large breed puppy dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon.

“She is just the friendliest dog you’ve ever met,” Dick said. “Oh my gosh, she loves meeting everyone. She has given me so many kisses this morning. And she is just perfect.”

Click here to watch a bonus video of Trixie.

More details about Trixie can be found on the Kansas Humane Society’s website.

From now until Monday, the Kansas Humane Society is hosting Empty to the Shelters.

For the event, the KHS will be reducing adoption fees to $25 for adult dogs (6 months and older) and kittens (younger than 1 year). Adult cats are pick-your-price.

Included with every adoption at the KHS are a spay or neuter, microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The Kansas Humane Society is located at 3313 N. Hillside in Wichita. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.