WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jordan Bani-Younes from the Kansas Humane Society brought in Molly. She is 5 years old, knows how to sit and is very pleasant.

To see animals up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society, click here.

Bani-Younes also wanted to inform the public about the giveback nights at Bubba’s 33 every Tuesday from 4 p.m.- close. 10% of the proceeds go towards KHS.