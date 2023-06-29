WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications, Jordan Bani-Younes, brought in Mrs. Brightside, a kitten, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon.

“She’s just one of the cuddliest cats I’ve ever met,” Bani-Younes said.

More details about Mrs. Brightside can be found on the Kansas Humane Society’s website.

Click here for bonus pictures of Mrs. Brightside.

The Kansas Humane Society is having a doggy ice cream social at Wag & Woof from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 5 at Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N Greenwich Rd.

Dogs are invited.

“We’ll have mini-ice cream cones for dogs to help cool them down from the summer heat, and you can enjoy a delicious meal because 10% of proceeds from food and pickleball go back to help pets receive care,” the KHS said.