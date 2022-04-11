WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Natalie Ellenberger of Central Christian Academy in Wichita is the winner of the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s seventh annual design contest. The contest celebrates National Work Zone Awareness Week and encourages teen drivers to be aware of safe driving behaviors through work zones.

National Work Zone Awareness Week is a safety campaign held each spring highlighting the need for safe, attentive driving through work zones to prevent injuries and fatalities for workers and motorists.

“Natalie’s design highlights a really essential message of staying alert in work zones to keep workers safe,” said Rachel Bell, KTA’s Director of Business Services & Customer Relations. “Distracted driving, especially in work zones, is becoming too common which is why finding creative and engaging ways to instill safe driving habits is so important to us.”

Contestants submitted a ¾ page advertisement focused on work zone safety. Natalie’s work will be published in VYPE Magazine and KTA’s monthly newsletter, Turnpike Times. View Natalie’s work, as well as the other finalists, click here.