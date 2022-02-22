WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is currently celebrating National Engineer’s Week, Feb. 20-26, as they prepare for construction season on the Kansas Turnpike.

The KTA has set up 15 roadway projects for this year’s construction season. Five of these projects are being carried over from last year.

The construction season begins in late February, weather permitting, and projects will carry on throughout the spring and summer.

KTA’s 2022 projects, from south to north:

*Projects continued from 2021

Resources: