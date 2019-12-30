Plane carrying KU’s basketball team makes emergency landing

1  of  2
by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A plane carrying the Kansas men’s basketball team was forced to return to a California airport after one of its engines failed.

The university said in a tweet that issues arose Sunday following a road victory over Stanford.

After the engine failure occurred about 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot contacted the San Jose Airport, where the team returned and made a safe landing.

The tweet expressed thanks to the pilot and the Swift Air flight crew. The tweet says the team was spending the night in San Jose before returning to Lawrence.

