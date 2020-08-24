KU Chancellor issues cease-and-desist orders for two fraternities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – After two fraternities hosted social activities this weekend, in violation of county COVID-19 regulations and university policies, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod has issued cease-and-desist order to two fraternities – Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi.

He’s also issued 14-day public health bans for the members of these organizations.

Photos and videos have circulated on social media over the past few days of large groups of people gathering outside the fraternity houses without masks and not social distancing.

“We will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that puts the health and safety of our community at risk; that disrespects staff, faculty and students who have worked to prepare our campuses for reopening; that jeopardizes the long-term viability of the university; and that recklessly disregards the authorities of the university, city and county,” Girod said. Read Girod’s full statement here.

Kappa Sigma also made headlines around the state this weekend after members threw alcohol into a man’s car and allegedly harassing him after he said he accidentally pulled into their driveway.

Jacob Schooler tells sister station KSNT News he made a wrong turn into Kappa Sigma’s driveway in Lawrence. He recorded video of the aftermath when fraternity members threw alcohol and blocked his car in.

The video, which also shows the members and even the house director harassing him, has been viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook.

