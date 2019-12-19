KU food, housing costs to dip; 4 other schools plan hikes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – University of Kansas students will pay a little bit less for basic food and housing starting next fall, while costs will remain the same or increase at the state’s five other public universities.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Board of Regents voted Wednesday to drop the rate of a double occupancy room and limited dining option at KU to $9,700 from $9,768 for the 2020-21 academic year.

KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said the savings came from foodservice employees finding “efficiencies in the system.”

Costs will remain the same at Wichita State University. All other public universities saw an increase.

