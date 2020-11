KU fraternity banned from campus, over hazing, drug use

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas fraternity Pi Kappa Phi is now banned from campus for the next five years after officials uncovered evidence of hazing and illegal drug use.

KU Vice Provost of Student Affairs Tammara Durham sent a letter to the fraternity Nov. 4 informing members of the five-year ban that will go into effect starting Nov. 25.

The letter said the organization needed to re-establish itself and the current culture of the fraternity needs to change.

The fraternity now has 30 days to appeal the ban. Under the current decision, the organization would not be able to return to campus until the spring semester of 2026.