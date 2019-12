LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 27: Khalil Herbert #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNW) – Kansas grad transfer Khalil Herbert announced today via Twitter that he is transferring to Virginia Tech.

The running back will have a a year of eligibility after playing in four games with KU and red shirting the rest of his season at Kansas.

Herbert ran for 384 yards and 2 touchdowns this season while averaging 8.9 yards per carry.