KU shuts down fraternity following hazing investigation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has announced it will shut down the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapter on campus at the end of the semester after an investigation found evidence of hazing and drug use.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported Friday that university officials informed the chapter in a recent letter that it would be shuttered on Nov. 25.

The letter says the earliest the fraternity could rejoin as a student organization would be in the spring of 2026.

A copy of the letter released by KU to the Journal-World says that the fraternity was found responsible for harming or endangering members, hazing students as part of the initiation and having an “open culture of illegal drug use.”