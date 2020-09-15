KU sorority leaders step down after video surfaces of racist remarks against Asians

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two leaders of a sorority at the University of Kansas have stepped down from their positions after a video surfaced revealing the two using racist language against people of Asian descent.

The video came out on the Strip Your Letters Instagram handle, a group that works to make Greek life safer for women of all races and backgrounds.

The recording is from February 2020.

In the video, Kappa Delta President Jackie Hitt and Vice President of Membership Maddie Hissong can be heard sharing explicit remarks about people from China.

“What if she came from f***ing Beijing?,” Hissong said in the video. “I don’t know where the f*** she just came from, but I’m nervous as sh**. I’m nervous as sh**.”

In another moment in the video, Hitt can be heard talking about her dentist.

“My old one was an Asian couple and I mean, they were f***ing with me,” Hitt said and continued to impersonate the couple.

Hitt sent out a statement to the chapter announcing her resignation from the position apologizing for what she said in the video.

“I am aware of my responsibility as the leader of my chapter to be a voice of kindness and inclusivity, and I am sorry that I’ve let my chapter and the Panhellenic and KU communities down,” Hitt wrote in her statement.

