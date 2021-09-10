KU student president rejects calls for resignation over controversial tweet

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas education officials are criticizing the president of the University of Kansas student body for retweeting a message that included the phrase “death to america.”

Student President Niya McAdoo says she doesn’t regret retweeting the message, “happy friday everybody. death to america,” last week and that she doesn’t intend to resign.

McAdoo, who is Black, says America has a long history of mistreating minorities and is not a country that supports her.

Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod and Cheryl Harrison-Lee, the chairwoman of the Kansas Board of Regents, say McAdoo’s has a right to express her views, but that those views don’t represent the university or the regents’ beliefs.

