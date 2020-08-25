KU students weigh in on maskless fraternity parties, cease-and-desist orders

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A University of Kansas fraternity is dealing with the fallout after a video posted to social media shows members partying without masks, stoking fear about student irresponsibility during the pandemic.

The university responded by issuing two cease-and-desist orders, one to Kappa Sigma and another to Phi Kappa Psi.

But in a statement from Kappa Sigma, the fraternity said they are investigating the incident but maintain they have done nothing wrong.

WDAF-TV was on campus Monday where many students said the situation in the video doesn’t look good.

Some students said they’re fearful these kinds of parties are giving KU administrators reason to blame the students if classes have to go all virtual.

The video in question shows Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers — all maskless and many shirtless — hooting and hollering behind their house director who happily asks a person in a car to leave the property.

The fraternity said Jacob Schooler, the man in the vehicle who was recording, had been “hostile, used aggressive language and threatened to run over members.”

Schooler said he was upset because someone threw a drink in his car. The KU chapter of Kappa Sigma said they’re still investigating that part.

“I don’t know. I’m not a big fan of punishment in any way. I am a fan of growth and reflection,” Schooler said in a Zoom interview Sunday.

But KU seems to disagree.

Along with the cease-and-desist orders, the university handed down a 14-day public health ban for the fraternities.

In a statement, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod wrote, “We will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that puts the health and safety of our community at risk; that disrespects staff, faculty and students who have worked to prepare our campuses for reopening.”

Kappa Sigma fired back in their own statement:

“While it is regrettable that this incident occurred, it is equally regrettable that individuals have subsequently chosen to invade the privacy of law-abiding individuals residing on their property including inflicting property damage upon our house this morning, presumably prompted by the video this statement references.”

Police have not yet confirmed that any reports detailing retaliation have been filed.

Kappa Sigma argues members were complying with county health guidelines by gathering outside and only with those who live in the house.

They also allege that Schooler was trespassing. FOX4 has filed a public information request to see if a police report has been filed against Schooler by either Campus Police or Lawrence Police.

Some students outside of Greek Life said real damage is being done to the reputation of the school’s student body.

“I’m not too worried just because I’m not going, but I have heard of parties happening with people that do have COVID, so that’s not very good,” one freshman said.

“If they want to party but they wear masks and they social distance, then I think it’s fine,” said Brandon Lovinsky, another KU freshman.

“I think it’s a little selfish just because there’s so much going on in the world, and it could affect so many people if you’re just going out and partying,” KU freshman Lauren Davis said.

A spokesperson for KU clarified how the cease-and-desist order actually afters the fraternities.

The action means that all Greek activities need to be explicitly approved by the KU Sorority and Fraternity Life Office. Holding unapproved events will result in disciplinary action.

However, this order is pending the outcome of a formal hearing. FOX4 asked what day that formal hearing is scheduled for but have not yet gotten an answer.

A member of the KU Kappa Sigma board of directors is also weighing in on the spread of the video. He said fraternity members have gotten threats following that video’s release. Lawrence police have been notified.

“We’ve had property damage done, and we’ve had death threats to different individuals. We have one Black member who received a text that said, ‘Black lives matter but yours doesn’t,’” said David Steen, board member for the Kappa Sigma KU fraternity house.

Steen said that the person who shot the video misrepresented the situation and deliberately drove into a private area to provoke the students.

He also said the students were celebrating because they had all received negative COVID-19 tests.

In addition, Steen said the woman in the video, the house director, had not and was not drinking anything alcoholic. Steen said she was drinking canned sparkling water.

