KU’s Perry Ellis teaches fundamentals at basketball camp

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – KU standout Perry Ellis partnered with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Derby High School Varsity Basketball team for a fundamental basketball camp.

Staff say more than 100 athletes participated in the camp which consisted of two sessions. The camp focused on fundamentals, advanced basketball drills and most importantly character building with purpose.

Ellis says he is glad to work with this organization again to help develop the skills of young players.

“This is what’s so awesome about it, I get a chance to come out here and share different things that help me and you never know who it could help. You never know who is listening and who could pick something up so it’s an awesome feeling. And I feel like it’s getting better, even from last year. I hope just to see what God wants to happen with it and just keep continuing to do it and hopefully I can keep doing it for years to come and maybe even do it more places,” Says Ellis.