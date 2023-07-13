WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kids braved the heat Tuesday through Thursday to learn what law enforcement officers do.

The annual L.A.W. Camp is hosted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, Inc.

Campers were paired with law enforcement, including first responders and members of the military.

“We have different units here that may be the only time they see them is when something bad has happened. So it’s very good for our people and the kids to interact with each other when it’s a good thing,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Jeff Easter.

Officials were also raising awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Facebook page posted photos of the camp online.