WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Boaters planning on heading to Lake Afton will have to find another place to get out on the water.

Sedgwick County posted on its Facebook page that due to low water levels, the boat ramps at Lake Afton have closed.

For those looking to cast lines or take the kayaks out, though, the lake is still open.

Elsewhere, the City of Wichita posted on its Facebook page the city is in Stage 1 of a drought. To be removed from Stage 1, they will need 10 inches of water across the entire Cheney basin — roughly 10 times the amount of rain received in the month of April.